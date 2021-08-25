Three Civilians Killed And Injured by Saudi Shooting in Saada province, Al-Raqo area

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, three citizens were killed and wounded by the shooting of the Saudi army in Monabbeh district, near the border, in Saada governorate.

A local source explained that the Saudi border guards targeted, with automatic weapons, citizens in the Al-Raqo area in the Monabbeh district, which led to the death of two citizens and the serious injury of another citizen.

The source pointed out that the Saudi army intensified its targeting of civilians in the Raqo area within Monabbeh, stressing that the Saudi attacks on citizens in the same area during the past five days led to the death of two citizens and the injury of four others.