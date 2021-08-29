President: US-Saudi war targets Yemen in every aspect

YemenExtra

The President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, explained that the current battle with the US-Saudi aggressors is not waged militarily only, but targets also the political, economic, social and security sides; the president said during a speech yesterday on Saturday.

During his meeting with the security committees in the capital Sana’a and provinces, President al-Mashat indicated the military battle is the last thing the enemy does when it fails at various levels of the security and social battle.

President al-Mashat said the aggression, siege, starvation and injustice requires the Supreme Council and the government to redouble efforts and pay more attention to citizen’s life.

He said the work of security and intelligence services is primarily to protect the citizen so that the enemy does not reach him/her with its activities and programs.