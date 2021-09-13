The Yemen Canadian community condemns the killing of Sanabani expatriate by coalition merc

YemenExtra

The Yemen Canadian Community condemned the kidnapping, looting, torture and killing of the expatriate Abdul-Malik Al-Sanabani in the “Tor Al Baha” district in Lahj governorate.

In a statement issued by it, the community said that this crime committed by these militias is contrary to all international laws, norms and laws.

The statement called on all activists, human rights defenders and media professionals to condemn this extraneous crime, calling for the lifting of the siege on Sana’a International Airport and Yemeni ports to protect travelers that are forced to travel by land for hours to occupied areas.