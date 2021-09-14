A man killed and three wounded by Saudi forces’ shooting on Saada

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, a citizen was killed, and others were injured by Saudi border guards’ fire in the district of Monabbeh, near the border, in Saada Governorate.

The Saudi shooting on populated villages led to the killing of a man and injuring an immigrant African in Al-Raqo area, district of Monabbeh.

In another crime, two citizens were wounded by Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Sheikh area in the same district.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi enemy targets bordering villages with rocket, artillery shells and machine guns on a daily basis, in light of international silence.