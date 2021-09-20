The beginning of the “September 21” project for the poor

YemenExtra

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, and the Governor of Hodeida province, Mohammed Ayyash Quhim, on Monday laid the foundation stone for the September 21 Residential City project, which consists of 2,000 housing units for the poor of the province.

Mohammed al-Houthi explained that laying the foundation stone for the project comes within the framework of the celebration of the 7th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, and represents one of the fruits of the revolution whose foundations were laid by the revolution leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

The Supreme Political Council member confirmed that the leadership of the state pays special attention to the poor, and this is evident in various sectors, including the allocation of lands for them when placing land plans. “The poor are first…there is no room for land thieves,” he said.

Al-Houthi noted the interest of the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council in the province and its people through the implementation of development projects that serve citizens and meet their needs and requirements, especially the poor.