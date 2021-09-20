The injury of five civilians by the Saudi shooting against Al-Raqo, Saada province

YemenExtra

Five civilians were injured on Monday by a Saudi shooting that targeted the Al-Raqo area, near the border, in Monabbeh district, Saada, an official source reported.

It is worth mentioning that just yesterday, 3 citizens were injured by the bombardment of the Saudi forces against Al-Sheikh area, Monabbeh in Saada.

Additionally, Last Saturday, four citizens were wounded by the shelling of the Saudi aggressors in Al-Raqo area, district of Monabbeh.

This comes in the context of the daily crimes and attacks committed by the Saudi-led aggression against civilians in areas near the border, which has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians and the displacement of a lot of people in light of international silence.