Saudi forces commits new crime under 24 hours by killing two civilians and injuring five others

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, two civilians were killed and five others wounded, in a new Saudi crime against the area of Al-Raqo in Saada governorate, northern Yemen. This is the second crime committed by the Saudi aggressors in the same area in less than 24 hours.

Two citizens were killed and five others injured by Saudi artillery shelling that targeted Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border.

Yesterday, Friday, 5 citizens were killed and 11 others wounded, by the Saudi army’s shooting in the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh.

It is noteworthy that the Saudis target bordering villages with rockets, artillery shells and machine guns on an almost daily basis, in light of international silence.