Yemeni community in London calls lifting ban on Sanaa Airport

Members of the Yemeni community in London called for lifting the ban on Sana’a International Airport and all Yemeni airports.

Thousands of Participants in London organized vigils condemning the killing of Yemeni expatriate Abdul-Malik Al-Sanabani in Lahj province by mercenaries of US-Saudi aggression.

Secretary-General “Stop the War” organization Stephen Bell and British journalist Robert Carteer said the blockade imposed on Yemen and ban on Sana’a International Airport were contrary to international laws.

Carteer called for the open of Sana’a International Airport, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.