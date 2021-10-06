10 civilians killed and wounded by Saudi shelling in Saada

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, 10 citizens were killed and wounded, after their car was targeted by the US-Saudi bombing in of Saada governorate. This is the third massacre committed by the aggression within five days in the same governorate.

A number of 3 citizens were killed and 7 others injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling that targeted their car on the main road in Shada district, near the border, a local source reported.

Last Monday, two citizens were killed and 4 others wounded, by the Saudi enemy’s shooting in Al-Raqo area, in Monabbeh district.

The Saudi enemy committed a crime last Friday, by firing its machine guns at civilians in the border area of Al-​​Raqo, Monabbeh, Saada, which resulted in five killings and injuring 13 civilians.

It should be noted that the Saudi enemy targets villages near the border using rockets, artillery shells and machine guns on a daily basis, in light of international silence.