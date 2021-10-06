In a blatant violation of the Sweden agreement, two Saudi raids target Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, the brutal US-Saudi warplanes launched two raids on Bajil district in the coastal province of Hodeidah.

A security source explained that the warplanes of the Saudi aggressive coalition targeted, with two raids, the Al-Araj area in the Bajil district, in a repeated violation of the Sweden agreement.

The source denounced the continued violations committed by the Saudi aggressors against the Sweden Agreement, in light of the silence of the international community.