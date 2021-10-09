Oct. 8: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Saada, three civilians and two African migrants were wounded by the Saudi army’s fire that targeted Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh, near the border.

In Marib, the warplanes conducted 3 raids against the districts of Al-Abdiya and Al-Joubah.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Room said 314 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries in the province during the past 24 hours.

The source added that the violations included the hovering of 14 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta, an infiltration attempt in Haiss, and launching 3 raids using combat drones on Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta.

The violations included 87 breaches by artillery shelling and 205 violations with various weapons.