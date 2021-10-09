Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Celebrating Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is part of Yemen’s religious identity

YemenExtra

Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, on Thursday confirmed that the “Yemeni people’s distinguished celebration of the Prophet’s birth anniversary is part of their faith identity.”

This came during his speech on Thursday afternoon during the inauguration of the activities and preparations to celebrate the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday for the Islamic year 1443 AH.

Sayyid al-Houthi pointed out that “Over the past years, the celebration of the Yemeni people on this occasion has been distinguished and greater than any other country.”

The Leader noted that the celebration of the Yemeni people on this occasion is “a step that they follow in the footsteps of their forefathers and ancestors from the Ansar,” referring to the supporters of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi affirmed that “Sana’a is at the forefront of the Islamic capitals that celebrate the anniversary of the Mawlid [Prophet’s birthday anniversary], and the Yemenis are the ones about whom the Prophet said: “Faith is Yemeni, and wisdom is Yemeni.”

“The free people of Sana’a and the Yemeni people are moving within the framework of a practical process based on following the Messenger of Allah, who is their example,” he added.

“In light of events that our nation is going through, we note increasing importance of benefiting from religious occasions. What we can do in order to draw closer to Allah on this occasion, is to present everything we can to the poor and take care of them,” the Sayyid stated.

Regarding the enemy’s remarks on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday anniversary, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi explained that” the enemies of Islam focus on working to separate the people from the example of the Messenger of Allah and from adhering to the Qur’an.”

“Israeli enemy media expressed its annoyance over the celebration of Prophet’s birthday in Yemen last year,” the Leader continued, stressing that “the enemies do not understand the level of affiliation to their faith that the Yemeni people have.”

The Yemenis have their own way to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, known as al-Mawlid an-Nabawi.

Yemenis generally decorate their vehicles ahead of the celebrations, as well as decorating the streets of the capital Sana’a with green lights.