Russian diplomat meets with representative of National Salvation Government of Yemen in Syria

Ildar Kurbanov, the chargé d’affaires of the Russian Embassy in Damascus has said that his country “stands with dialogue and a political solution in Yemen.”

This statement came during a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart, Minister Delegate at the Embassy of Yemen in Syria, Radwan al-Haymi, according to a statement obtained by Russia’s Sputnik News Agency.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Russian Embassy in Damascus on Thursday. The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the latest political and humanitarian situations in various regions of Yemen, the statement said.

The statement noted furthermore that the Sana’a government’s vision for a comprehensive solution and its concern for peace as well as the legitimate rights of the Yemeni people were also discussed.