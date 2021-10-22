Health Ministry condemns aggression’s targeting of drug stores in Sana’a

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Public Health and Population on Thursday strongly condemned the crime of US-Saudi aggression bombing stores of medicines and medical supplies in the Sa’awan neighborhood of the Shu’aub district of the capital Sana’a.

In a statement Saba received a copy, the Ministry of Health stated that the aggression warplane targeted, with six raids, drug stores in the Sa’awan neighborhood, causing complete destruction of the stores and the destruction and burning of all medicines and medical supplies.

This targeting was considered a crime, which comes within the framework of a series of crimes committed and still committed by the aggression coalition for nearly seven years. Pointing out that the targeting comes at a time when the US-Saudi aggression coalition is preventing the entry of the basic requirements of the Yemeni people, especially medicines, equipment, and medical supplies.

The statement confirmed the aggression coalition’s insistence on killing the Yemeni people by paralyzing the health sector, indicating that the aggression’s continuation of imposing the siege and preventing the entry of medicines and medical supplies, reflected negatively on the health sector by stopping the provision of medical and health services in some vital departments in a number of Hospitals and health centers due to the scarcity of medicines and some of them have run out.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the targeting and bombing of residential neighborhoods and vital targets related to the lives of citizens is an indication of the coalition’s disregard for the health of civilians.

The statement held the United Nations its moral and legal responsibilities regarding the targeting of citizens and civilian objects by the US-Saudi aggression, and the most heinous massacres against the Yemeni people, with its silence on previous crimes.

Saba