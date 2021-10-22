US-Saudi warplanes target Yemen’s capital with a series of airstrikes, leading to civilian casualties

YemenExtra

At least a citizen was killed and three others were wounded on Thursday due to several airstrikes launched by Saudi-US aggression coalition warplanes on the capital Sana’a, a security official told Saba.

The aggression fighter jets this morning targeted a drug store in Sa’wan area with several airstrikes, which led to the killing of a citizen and the injury of three others, the official explained.

The aggression warplanes also waged four raids on the building of the Rural Electricity and Water Authority in Al-Thawra district, while two other airstrikes targeted each of the Public Works Department in Sho’aub district and Bani Al-Harith district, according to the official.