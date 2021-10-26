Coalition forces violate Hodeidah ceasefire agreement 178 times

The Coalition forces committed 178 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, a military official said.

The official added the Coalition’s spy planes waged 5 raids on Kamran island, al-Salif and al-Tuhaita areas while 18 spy planes of the Coalition forces flew over al-Faza, al-Jabaliya, al-Jah and al-Tuhaita areas.

He added the Coalition forces committed 26 violations in which they fired 226 artillery shells and 112 various gunshots.