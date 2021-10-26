Two civilians wounded in Saudi shelling on Saada

At least two civilians were wounded on Monday by the Saudi enemy fire in Saada province, northern Yemen, a security source said.

The source explained that a Yemeni citizen and an African immigrant were injured due to the Saudi army’s bombing on Al-Maftah area in the border district of Monabbih.

On Sunday, two citizens were killed and two others were wounded due the Saudi enemy army’s targeting of the same district, while on Saturday a citizen was killed and five others were wounded, including four African immigrants, by Saudi bombing on the same district.