Minister Plenipotentiary at Yemen’s Embassy in Damascus meets his Iranian counterpart

YemenExtra

The Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Syria, Radwan Al-Haimi, on Wednesday praised the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the aggression on Yemen.

During his meeting with the First Advisor at the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Ali Reza Aite, Al-Haimi reviewed the latest developments in the political and humanitarian situations in Yemen and the crimes committed by the Saudi-US aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.

In turn, the Iranian Embassy’s first advisor praised the victories achieved by the Yemeni army and popular committees against the aggression forces backed by the United States of America the Zionist entity.

Aite confirmed that Iran stands by the Yemeni people in achieving their aspirations and rejecting aggression and siege, and supports the political option in the way the Yemenis decide.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Damascus, also touched on the two countries’ position in support of the Palestinian cause and the option of resistance.