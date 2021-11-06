Coalition Commits 262 Violations Of Hodeida Truce

The coalition forces committed 262 violations of the UN-mediated ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province.

The coalition’s spy aircrafts waged 5 strikes on al-Durayhimi district and al-Faza, and nearly 10 spy planes flew over the areas of Kilo 16, al-Jah, al-Jabaliya, al-Tuhaita, Hays, al-Faza and al-Durayhimi, said an official in the operation room to monitor the coalition’s violations.

He added that the coalition forces carried out 63 artillery attacks and fired 171 live bullets.

Additionally, the coalition forces luanched an infiltration attempt towards the area of Kilo.