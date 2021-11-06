Four killed people, six wounded in Saudi attacks on border districts of Saad’a

At least four citizens were killed and six others were injured when coalition forces bombed several areas in Saad’a province, northern Yemen, a security official said.

The Saudi army opened fire on various areas in the border district of Monabbih, killing four civilians and wounding six others, the official explained.

According to the official , the Coalition launched an airstrikes on al-Ajsher off Najran.

The official condemned the continued Coalition in targeting civilians, populated areas and border directorates in Saad’a province, in the light of a shameful international silence.

The Saudi army continues to commit its crimes against civilians at the border areas, leaving large numbers of deaths and injuries as well as causing massive destruction to civilian properties.