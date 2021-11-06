YPC: Saudi aggression is still illegally holding over 80,000 tons of diesel meant for Yemen

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) said on Saturday that the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces are still detaining a number of oil vessels.

In a brief statement, the YPC confirmed that the coalition are still holding three oil ships carrying more than 80,000 tons of diesel.

The aggression forces continue to prevent these ships from reaching the port of Hodeidah despite them having received UN permits and being inspected in Djibouti, the statement read.