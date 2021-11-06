Mohammed al-Houthi condemns US sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, had criticised the announcement by the United States of America to sell a new arms shipment to Saudi Arabia, at an estimated value of over 600 million dollars.

Al-Houthi said on Friday: “The new US arms deal, if approved, is a flagrant contradiction between commitment to peace in Yemen and support for the aggression.”

Mohammed al-Houthi stressed that “this deal is evidence of the lack of seriousness and credibility of the Biden administration in stopping its aggression with its allies on Yemen,” pointing out that “the deal means continuing to starve the people.”

On Thursday, the US State Department announced that had agreed to sell air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, in the latest military deal between the two parties since Biden’s election as US President.

The Pentagon said that the State Department had approved the sale of 280 air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, worth $650 million.

It added that “the deal to Saudi Arabia would enhance its defense capacity in the face of current and future threats,” referring to the war waged by Riyadh on Yemen.

Saudi activists have previously documented the deviation of air-to-air missiles fired by Saudi fighter jets from their targets, especially after the Saudi air defense systems failed to intercept incoming drones and missiles.