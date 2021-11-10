SCMCHA Secretary-General meets Germany’s regional director

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) Abdulmohsen Tawoos met on Tuesday, regional director of Germany’s Vision of Hope, Matthias.

In the presence of the Chairman of the International Cooperation Department Manea al-Asal, Tawoos indicated that the organization was provided with the important needs of projects in the health, education, and water sectors.

For his part, the representative of the organization praised the council’s facilitation of the work of humanitarian organizations and their submission of projects a