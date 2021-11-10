SCMCHA Secretary-General, UNHCR Deputy Representative discuss IDPs’ needs

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) Abdulmohsen Tawoos discussed on Tuesday with the UNHCR Deputy Representative in Yemen the humanitarian needs of the Internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The meeting touched on the humanitarian situation of the IDPs in light of the continuing waves of displacement in a number of provinces.

Yemen experiences a humanitarian crisis which is considered the worst in the world, according to the United Nations reports.

Tawoos pointed out the importance of doubling humanitarian aid for the displaced in all provinces, particularly in the districts and liberated areas of Marib and Shabwa provinces.

For his part, the UNHCR deputy representative indicated that the commission will implement several projects in various provinces during the coming period.