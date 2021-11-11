Coalition wages raids on Capital Sana’a

A security official said on Thursday.The Coalition warplanes have launched 5 raids on the Capital Sana’a.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes launched 2 raids on the maintenance area (al-Seyana area) in al-Thawra district and a raid on al-Hafa area in al-Sabeen district.

He pointed out that the coalition’s warplanes hit Raimat Humaid in Sanhan district of Sana’a province with 2 raids.

The coalition’s raids caused heavy damage to civilians’ properties, according to the official.