Yemeni Armed Forces on Wednesday evening announced a qualitative operation for the Rocketry Force targeting camps in Dhahran Asir, Marib and western Taiz.

“Three ballistic missiles targeted Al-Fauj Al-Awal camp in Dhahran Asir,” spokesman of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e wrote on Twitter. “The operation resulted in the killing and wounding of large numbers of Saudi soldiers.”

Brigadier General Sare’e indicated that two ballistic missiles targeted an enemy training camp, west of Taiz, and two others targeted mercenary gatherings in Al-Balq Al-Awsat and another camp in Marib.

He stressed that the Rocketry Force operation resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of local mercenaries, Saudi soldiers and officers, including the commander of Al-Fauj Al-Awal in Dhahran Al Janub.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The Seven years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

With an all-out blockade on Yemen in place since the onset of the bloody war, the country is witnessing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN. The sea, land, and air siege from, among others, has led to the closure of the Sana’a International Airport, the largest and most important airport in Yemen, and closed the Hodeidah port, which acts as a lifeline for the country.

Yemeni Armed Forces have repeatedly warned the Saudi regime to stop its war, promising the regime larger and painful operations if it continues its aggression and siege on the country.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia and in occupied Yemeni territories in recent months, especially in Marib.