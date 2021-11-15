3 killed, 7 wounded by Coalition airstrike in Hodeidah

At least three civilians were killed and seven others injured in an airstrike launched by Coalition coalition aircraft on Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a security official said

The official explained that the Coalition warplanes targeted the eastern areas of Hays district with airstrikes, killing three civilians and wounding seven others, in a flagrant breach of the Stockholm ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, the Coalition forces committed 155 violations of the Sweden agreement ceasefire in the same province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported.

Among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays and Al-Jabaliya areas, 51 violations with missile and artillery bombing, and 34 violations with various gunshots, according to the operations room.

The violations also included raids by the coalition warplanes and intensive sorties over separate areas, as well as eight raids by the spy aircraft.