The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Saturday 24 airstrikes on Marib and Ibb provinces, a security official said.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes targeted al-Jubah district with 10 raids and hit Sirwah district with 13 raids, while Al-Qafar district of Ibb province was hit with one airstrike.

He indicated the aggression raids caused serious damage to the civilians’ properties.