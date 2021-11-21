Court begins the trial against 10 merc fugitives charged with killing prisoners from the army, popular committees

YemenExtra

A military court in Sana’a held on Saturday its first public session to try 11 mercenaries for executing 10 captives of the army and popular committees in al-Haimiya area in al-Tuhaita district, Hodeida province, who were captured on the West Coast front.

At the hearing, the indictment was read out in the presence of the captives’ families and their lawyers, showing the criminal acts the mercenaries have committed including the execution of the captives and brutally dragging and mutilation of their bodies.

The mercenaries on trial, all are fugitives, are:

1- Tareq Muhammad Abdullah Saleh Al-Ahmar – the leader of the so-called “Tihamia resistance” affiliated with the aggression.

2- Murad Al-Shara’ai – a commander of the so-called “Fourth Brigade Tihami Resistance”.

3- Abdullah Hassan Abdullah Al-Zawraqi – a commander of the so-called “third battalion of the Fourth Brigade, Tihami Resistance”.

4- Talal Youssef Ali – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade, the Tihami Resistance”.

5- Muhammad Abdullah Qahtan – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade Tihami Resistance”.

6- Mujahid Izzi Hadhrami – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade Tihami Resistance”.

7- Bassam Al-Ajam – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade Tihami Resistance”.

8- Muhammad Abdullah Al-Baslani – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade Tihami Resistance”.

9- Muhammad Al-Harbi – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade Tihami Resistance”.

10- Sami Hajji – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade Tihami Resistance”.

11- Abdullah Al-Ajam – an individual in the third battalion of the so-called “Fourth Brigade, Tihami Resistance”.

During the session, the court decided to impose precautionary seizure on all property and funds of the eleven defendants inside and outside the country.