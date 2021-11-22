Coalition launches 30 airstrikes on Yemen

The coalition combat jets launched About 30 airstrikes on the provinces of Marib, Hodeidah, Ibb, Saada, Taiz, Hajjah.

According to a security official, the Coalition warplanes targeted Sirwah district with eight strikes and hit al-Jubah district of Marib with six others. While 10 airstrikes were waged on Hays district in Hodeidah.

Additionally, the sources affirmed that the Coalition warplanes launched four raids on Haradh district of Hajjah and one raid on Al Dhaher district in Saada province, as well as another one on Taiz airport, and an air raid on Al-Suh area off Najran.

On Saturday, the Coalition air forces waged 23 raids on Marib, 12 others on Hodeidah, and one raid on Ibb.