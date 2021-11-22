Captives of Jabal Murad district in Marib released

The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs released seven Captives from The Jabal Murad Directorate, in accordance with the directives of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, during his meeting with the sheikhs and elders of Jabal Murad district.

During the reception of the Captives, Minister of Higher Education Hussein Hazib and Member of the Shura Council Sheikh Abdullah Majidi, praised the leader of the revolution’s amnesty and release of the prisoners.

They considered it as a generous initiative and a humanitarian gesture from a generous leader.

Hazib and Majidi called on the released prisoners to return to their families and villages.

In their turn, the captives expressed their thanks and appreciation for the generous treatment they received during the captivity as well as the amnesty and release initiative.