A Twitter campaign launched to highlight US crimes against on the Yemeni people (link)

YemenExtra

Today, Monday a Twitter campaign was launched to highlight America’s crimes against the Yemeni people and to trend the mass rallies that took place today in various Yemeni governorates against the US escalation.

The campaign organizers called for wide participation in the tweet campaign, which has started, on the social networking site “Twitter”.

Campaign hashtags:

#America_killing_and_besieging_the_people_of_the_Yemeni

#USAKillsandBesiegesYemeniPeople

Tweet Bank Link:

http://bit.ly/usakillsye