Parliament session on the latest US, UN envoys suspicious actions

YemenExtra

The Parliament on Tuesday warned of the suspicious movements of the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and the American envoy, Tim Lenderking, accusing them of standing behind the recent escalation.

In its session chaired by Speaker Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, the Parliament referred to the two envoys’ meetings with Sultan al-Barakani, Muhammad al-Shaddadi, and others from those traitors and mercenaries of the Saudi-led coalition, after it had previously voted to drop their membership.

The Parliament members stressed the importance of strengthening national unity and confronting all conspiracies targeting Yemen, warning from marketing the terms of “conflict” and “political settlement” at a time when the Yemeni people are subjected to “US-Saudi-Emirati aggression with a British-Zionist sponsorship.”

They affirmed that the Parliament in the Republic of Yemen, based in the capital, Sana’a, is the only constitutional and legitimate representative of the Yemeni people.

The House members also called on the United Nations to assume its humanitarian and moral responsibilities, and work to bring the perpetrators of war crimes against Yemeni children to international courts.