10 students wounded by a Saudi raid southern Yemen

YemenExtra

At least 10 students were injured by an airstrike launched by the Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes in Dhalea province, southern Yemen.

A security source said a drone belonging to the Saudi-led aggression bombed Zaid al-Sharji School in al-Fakhir area, injuring 10 students.

The drone also targeted al-Asharji fuel station in the same area, injuring a number of citizens, the source added.

The source denounced the aggression’s continual targeting of the residential areas across the country, amid continued and shameful international silence.