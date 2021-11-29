A civilian killed and 10 others injured by Saudi firing in Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed and 10 were injured, including African immigrants, on Monday, by the Saudi army’s fire in the districts of Shada and Munabeh, Sa’ada province, a security official told Saba.

The Saudi army targeted the main road in Shada district with artillery, killing a citizen and injuring two others, said the official.

The official indicated that the Saudi enemy continued to target Al-Raqw area in the Munabeh district, injuring 3 citizens and 5 African migrants.

The official denounced the escalation of the Saudi enemy in targeting civilians and residential areas, with a clear intention to shed blood and harm citizens.