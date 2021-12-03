Dec. 2: An update of the Saudi crimes, violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed and 5 others were wounded by a Saudi shooting in Raqo area of, district of Monabbeh, while 7 citizens were wounded by Saudi artillery shelling in Shada border district.

The Saudi-American aggression launched a raid on Al-Maqash, west of the city of Saada.

Moreover, populated villages in the bordering district of Razih were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery bombardment.

In the capital Sana’a, the Saudi-led warplanes launched two raids on Al-Jumnah intersection and a raid on Al-Nahdin area. It also launched two raids next to Musab’s area in Bani Al-Harith district and launched a raid on the vicinity of Sana’a International Airport.

In Marib, the US-Saudi fighters conducted 4 raids on Serwah district, and launched 5 raids on Majzar and Madghal districts.

In Hajjah, the Saudi-American warplanes launched a raid on the Tina area in Medi district.

In Hodeidah, a Saudi raid targeted east of Hays district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 77 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries in Hodeidah. The violations include an attempt to advance in Al-Jabaliya, launching 3 raids using combat drones on Hays, the hovering of two warplanes in Al-Jabaliya, and the intense hovering of espionage UAVs in Hays, Jabaliya and Faza. The violations also include 28 breaches with artillery shelling and 13 breaches using different weapons.