Abdulsalam: The collapse of the currency in the occupied territories is a manifestation of the failure of the aggressive countries

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stressed on Friday, that the collapse of the currency in the occupied territories is a manifestation of the failure of the countries of aggression at all levels and proof of the extent of their aggression towards all Yemenis.

Mohammed Abdulsalam said that the aggressive countries do not care about the suffering of citizens living under this occupation, and the invaders are misleading them by telling them they live under a legitimacy that is mired in its treachery, and does not own any control over anything.