People of Hodeidah rally to condemn the Saudi-led military escalation

The districts of Hodeidah province witnessed after Friday prayers protest vigils to denounce the escalation of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition and its continual crimes against the Yemeni people.

The vigils were held under the slogan “The escalation of the aggression forces and the killing of prisoners are American crimes under the auspices of the United Nations.”

The participants in the vigils denounced America’s policy towards the Yemeni people and the escalation of the US-Saudi coalition in a number of the province’s districts.

They denounced the crime of the aggressive mercenaries against captives of the army and the popular committees in the western coast, and the targeting of a family in Al-Murrir area of the Hays district.