4 citizens killed in Coalition raid, cluster bomb exploded in Sa’ada

4 citizens, including a child, were killed on Tuesday when an air raid by the Coalition and the explosion of a cluster bomb hit Sa’ada province, a security official said.

The Coalition warplanes targeted Baqat Allaf area in the Sahar district, killing 3 citizens, said the official.

The official indicated that a child was killed by the explosion of a cluster bomb left over from the Coalition in the al-Shawariq area in Razeh border district.

The official stated that the Coalition launched 2 raids on al-Atfin area in the al-Hashwa district, and with 2 raids targeted the al-Far` area in Ketaf district.