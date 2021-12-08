Another Assassination in the last 24 hours in Aden

Unknown gunmen assassinated this morning, Wednesday, a citizen in the Khor Maksar district of Aden.

Citizens reported that the body of a citizen was found dumped near the Administrative Base Neighborhood, bearing traces of bullets.

Yesterday, gunmen assassinated the director of the Noble Qur’an Memorization Department, Ihab Abdullah Salem, in Aden.

The city of Aden is witnessing security chaos, and repeated assassinations, targeting hundreds of preachers, politicians, and influential social figures, all of which were registered against an unknown person.