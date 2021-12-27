Sunday: 30 Saudi airstrikes target four provinces; 92 violations committed in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Last Sunday, the US-Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression launched 30 airstrikes on the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Al-Hodeidah.

A security source explained that 16 air raids targeted Al-Balaq in Al-Wadi district, and 8 air raids hit Al-Joubah and Serwah districts in Marib governorate.

The source added that the aggression’s warplanes launched two raids on Al-Yatama area in Khub Al-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf, a raid on Hays district in Al-Hodeidah, a raid on the Salh district, and two raids on Maqbna district in Taiz, which resulted in the injury of seven civilians.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room explained that the forces of aggression committed 92 violations against the truce agreement regarding Hodeidah fronts.

The violations include an infiltration attempt in Hays, which was thwarted,two raids launched by warplanes on Maqbna and 3 raids by combat drones on Hays, and the Hovering of 3 warplanes and 3 espionage UAVs in the airspace of Hays And Al-Jabalya.

Moreover, 22 breaches were carried out through artillery shelling, using 43 shells, and 56 breaches were committed through various weapons.