Coalition Violations 123 Recorded In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 123 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries .

A source in the Operations Room pointed out that the violations included an infiltration attempt in Hays that was thwarted, and a raid by the warplanes of the Coalition , and seven raids by spy drones on Hays, In addition the flying of three warplanes and 29 spy drones in the airspace of Hays and Al-Jabaliya. They staged nine attacks artillery shells, and 71 attacks with live bullets.

On a daily basis, the Coalition violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

The agreement committed the parties to an immediate ceasefire in the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, redeployment of forces, securing the ports, the establishment of the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee chaired by the United Nations, and the use of the revenues of the ports to support civil service salary payments.

The continuous violations by the forces of Coalition in Hodeidah come in light of an international silence identifying the Coalition and its crimes against the Yemeni people.