Director Of Sanaa Airport Holds UN Responsible For Possible Halt Of Navigation Devices

Director of Sanaa International Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef, on Tuesday held the United Nations responsible for the suspension of the navigation devices at the airport.

Al-Shayef confirmed, in a press statement, that the navigation devices at Sanaa Airport may stop at any moment due to the seizure of the telecommunication equipment and navigational devices belonging to the airport by as the Saudi-led coalition in Djibouti.

He stated that the coalition targeted the airport after agreeing with the United Nations on the necessity of neutralizing the airport.

The Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority had announced earlier today the resumption of flights of the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen to Sanaa Airport, after the defect in telecommunications and navigational devices was temporarily fixed.