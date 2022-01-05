Attacking Bomb Injures 2 Children In Sa’ada

Two children were injured on Tuesday in an explosion of a bomb left the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression in Sa’ada province, a local official said.

The official said the two children, known as Saleh and Maram, were injured by the explosion of the bomb in Dahyan area in Majz district, adding they were taken to hospital for treatment

He pointed out that many areas in Sa’ada are still have remnants of the aggression, killing and injuring almost women and children.