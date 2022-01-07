Official, Public Reception and Honoring National Junior Soccer Team, Sana’a

YemenExtra

Al-Thawra Sports City Stadium witnessed a public ceremony to welcome and honor the Yemeni football (soccer) team which won the West Asian Junior Cup.

At the massive crowd event, which was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, Presidential Office Director Ahmed Hamid, a number of ministers and the mayor of the capital. The members of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Al-Houthi, Jaber Al-Wahbani and Ahmed Al-Rahawi praised the historic achievement of the team, which made the Yemeni people happy.

They praised the role of the technical and administrative bodies in preparing the players and entering the tournament with the spirit of champions, despite the differences in capabilities compared to the competing teams.

They pointed out the need to preserve this team and harness abilities for the team to achieve more achievements in foreign sports forums, despite the systematic destruction of the infrastructure of the sports sector by the aggression.

After the ceremony, the members of the Supreme Political Council, the Prime Minister and the ministers honored the members of the Yemeni National Team, in return for their historic achievement.

Last month, Yemeni team crowned the West Asian Football Federation Championship for Juniors by defeating its Saudi host in the final match.