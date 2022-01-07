The Humanitarian Affairs Council Reveals A Shipment Of Spoiled Flour From The World Food Program

According to YPA, the World Food Program (WFP) has sent a shipment of expired flour to Yemen, an informed source in Sanaa said on Thursday.

The source explained that the shipment was seized on board a ship carrying 250,000 bags of expired flour, noting that the program was informed that the flour shipment did not conform to the approved standard specifications.

“We informed WFP of our absolute rejection of the shipment of rotten flour, and we demanded that it be re-exported on the same ship,” he said.