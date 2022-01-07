The Deputy Foreign Minister Denies The Validity Of The Rumors Reported By The Aggression About An Oil Tanker Being Harassed Off Hodeidah

Today, Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi denied the rumors reported by the coalition of aggression about the harassment of an oil tanker off Hodeidah.

And in a tweet to him on the Twitter platform, today, Monday, Al-Ezzi said: “The rumors reported by the coalition of aggression about the harassment of an oil tanker off Hodeidah are not true,” adding that “Sana’a alone is credited with the safety of maritime navigation.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister continued by saying: “Had it not been for Sanaa’s restraint, the Red Sea would now be an arena of confrontations due to the aggressive approach and piracy practices pursued by the coalition, including its kidnapping of internationally licensed merchant ships.