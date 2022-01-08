Merc shelling kills four civilians and injures two others in Taiz province

YemenExtra

Two women were killed along with two girls, while two other girls were wounded, today, Saturday, as a result of Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries’ artillery shilling on citizens’ homes in Maqbna district in Taiz province.

The mercenaries’ shelling targeted Rasyan valley in Maqbna district, killing two women and two girls, in addition to injuring two other girls, a source reported.

The source denounced the continued targeting of civilians and destruction of the infrastructure in Yemen by the aggression coalition.

He called on the United Nations and the international community to assume responsibility for putting an end to the crimes and violations committed by the aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.