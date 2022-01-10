YemenEXtra
YemenExtra

Saudi airstrike target a mosque, another targets a civilian’s car in Marib

4

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes a series of raids on Harib Baihan district in Marib province.

A local source said that the aggression fighter jets bombed Al-Ansar Mosque in Al-Hadd area in the district, which led to large damage to the mosque.

He added that two other airstrikes hit two cars carrying beehives belonging to citizens from Al-Shenwah family, which led to their destruction.

The aggression coalition aircraft also launched several raids on homes and farms of citizens in the same district, causing great damage to them.

اعلان الزكاة
Continue Reading