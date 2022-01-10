Saudi airstrike target a mosque, another targets a civilian’s car in Marib

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes a series of raids on Harib Baihan district in Marib province.

A local source said that the aggression fighter jets bombed Al-Ansar Mosque in Al-Hadd area in the district, which led to large damage to the mosque.

He added that two other airstrikes hit two cars carrying beehives belonging to citizens from Al-Shenwah family, which led to their destruction.

The aggression coalition aircraft also launched several raids on homes and farms of citizens in the same district, causing great damage to them.