The Saudi scandal: US documentary scene shown as evidence of weapons claimed to be at Hodeidah port [Video]

Once again, the spokesman of the Saudi-led aggression coalition’s, Turki Al-Maliki, fell into a new scandal, by stealing scenes from an American documentary, showing missiles depot during the war in Iraq, as evidence claiming that these missiles are found in Hodeidah port.

The scenes that al-Maliki claimed were missiles in the port of Hodeidah, were extracted from a documentary film called (Severe Clear), filmed in 2003 at the beginning of the American invasion of Iraq, which presented the memoirs of First Lieutenant Mike Scotty in addition to videos that he and his colleagues from the first battalion filmed for the Marines. The Saudi coalition spokesperson claimed that the footage they obtained was by Saudi Intelliegence.

Farouk al-Kamali, a spokesman for the Yemeni news agency “Saba”, revealed on Sunday the falsehood of the spokesman of the coalition of aggression in an investigation on the “Probe” platform specialized in revealing the facts, as it turned out that the video clip was extracted from the American movie that was shown for the first time in 2009.

Video